Ask Amy: Elaborate birthday bash disappoints host

I feel that not only am I funding her charitable donations, but also her parenting. – Scrooged

Dear Scrooged: While it is possible that any gift you give any child could ultimately end up anywhere, this mother’s admission that they always give half of these gifts away was insensitive.

The way she has arranged her charitable gesture is disingenuous and not fair to the young guests.

