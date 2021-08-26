Ask Amy: Elder parents’ views cause concern

However, I feel you omitted an important point. She states about her therapist, “She has even said to me that she considers me a friend, as well as a client.”

From where I stand, the therapist should not have told her that. This confession to her client that she thinks of her as also a friend is an open door to invite the client to step into a blurry relationship.

I’m surprised that wasn’t stated somewhere in the lengthy ethics rules you looked over. — Concerned

Dear Concerned: It was not stated in the ethics rules I quoted from in my response, but a therapist’s bid toward friendship is absolutely a breach of the boundary – and I should have noted that.

