Ask Amy: Elevator rider worries COVID is ‘going up’

Dear Blues: Research I’ve seen about the risk of the COVID-19 virus spreading on an elevator includes many variables: the size of the interior of the elevator, how often the door opens, how long the door stays open, how long you stay on the elevator, the ventilation system used in the elevator, etc.

The overall conclusion seems to be that because your time in an elevator is brief, you are unlikely to face any significant viral risk, especially if you are masked. Transmission happens through more prolonged exposure than most elevator rides afford, and your mask does help to protect you (and others).

Unless the person riding with you is ill with COVID and coughs or sneezes while inside the compartment with you, your risk is likely minimal. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly when you re-enter your apartment.

I could imagine that climbing the stairs along with people who are not masked could also carry a risk, because they (and you) are presumably huffing and puffing your way up the staircase.