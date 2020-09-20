Ask Amy: Family business creates ‘family business’

Would you stay with the company if your mother gave you a raise? You should consider this possibility and have your answer ready. Be firm and friendly in expressing your resolve. Keep it professional. Do not criticize her or your sister. Do not anchor to her reaction if she becomes upset.

You have the right and responsibility to solve your own problems. The same goes for your mother.

Dear Amy: I have a friend who is overly generous. We exchange birthday and Christmas gifts, but she quite regularly sends me other gifts that I really don't want.

I am at the age where I am downsizing, and I really don't want more stuff.

I feel if I donate the gift (or regift it to someone else), she might wonder where the gift is when visiting me.

Sometimes I’ll discuss something with her and the next thing I know there is a box at my door with something in it (book, music, etc.) related to a casual comment that I made to her.

Is there a way to tell her I appreciate her friendship but don't want the "stuff?" — Too Much Stuff!