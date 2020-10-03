Ask Amy: Family estrangement continues to the end

I agree with you regarding contacting family members about your grandmother’s condition, but your mother should be the one to reach out. If she is hesitant, tell her that YOU would feel better if this contact was made, and offer to take this challenge off her hands.

If your mother outright refuses, respect her wishes and understand that she is resentful, angry, and grieving.

Over time, people involved in estrangements construct a very hard and protective shell around their feelings. I genuinely believe that this shell is pierced through treating others the way you wish you would be treated. Behaving with generosity, even when others don’t deserve it and the outcome is in doubt will be best for your mother, and that’s why I hope she chooses to reach out.

Dear Amy: As the mother of three young adults, I was horrified that Wedding Stressed was willing to essentially tell one of her children that she doesn’t see any need to try to treat them at all equally. She happily gave one daughter $25,000 for a wedding, but then was amazed that another child (her son) would inquire as to if they would be receiving anything toward his wedding. How awful.