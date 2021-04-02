Ask Amy: Fiance’s incessant talking causes problems

We decided not to invite my friend, “Mark,” and I feel terrible about it.

Mark has battled alcoholism for the past two years.

I feel like I’ve done everything I can do to help him on his journey. He’s had multiple hospital stays and went to in-patient rehab.

Prior to this, we’d talked about being the best man at each other’s wedding, but our relationship has changed.

I recently found out through his family member that he moved down the street from me a month ago. I’ve tried reaching out to him, but he isn’t the best at returning text messages and phone calls.

My fiancé, who is wise beyond her years, has said that some friends are for a season, a reason, and for a lifetime.

However, I just can’t seem to shake the guilt I feel for not inviting him to our wedding. Your advice? – Future Groom

Dear Groom: Your girlfriend’s take on friendship is wise. Your guilt is also sending you a strong message. You should pay attention.

It is understandable that you might not want to saddle “Mark” with the pressure and stress of being your best man, but why not invite him to your wedding?