Ask Amy: First cancer hits, then heartbreak follows

What do I do now? Besides go on with my life?

I’m working again, but it is tough by myself. I know I won’t give up or give in, but this still hurts.

Do you have any words of wisdom for me? — Heartbroken in Dallas

Dear Heartbroken: Conventional wisdom might suggest that someone who hangs in there through the worst of things would then breathe a sigh of relief and commit to being there during recovery. But people leave. Your partner might have been exhausted by the caregiving she did during the worst of your illness.

I suspect that she might have wanted to leave just before, or maybe during your illness, but hung in there out of duty, guilt, loyalty, or compassion for you.

And what you must do now is go on with your life.