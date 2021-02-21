Ask Amy: Food-snatching incident leaves bad aftertaste

If your husband wants to get over this, he will have to be brave enough to bring it up: “Look, this may seem like ancient history to you, but it has been weighing on my mind. That time you slapped me at the restaurant during our visit really shocked me. It still bothers me.”

His brother will likely diminish the concern. He might say he doesn’t remember it or deny outright that it ever happened. Be prepared.

Dear Amy: We have family around the country. On every one of their birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas we send checks or gifts and they never ever say thank you OR even acknowledge they even received anything.

We have a loving and happy family.

It hurts my feelings to never have anything acknowledged, and yet, honestly, I don't have the courage to stop gifting them.

My husband doesn't care if they thank us or not.

I've asked him to take over gift-giving. He says he will. Great!

But doesn't it all come down to the flat fact that they think we “owe” them these things?" We don’t!