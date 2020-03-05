Ask Amy: Friends don't let friends take a cab

Dear Amy: We are a group of friends in our early 40s, who have known each other for decades and consider each other closer than family.

When my partner and I travel to see one of these couples, they don’t offer to pick us up at the airport. They have actually said that they would prefer if we just took an Uber to their home, because it is not wise for them to waste two hours back and forth in traffic. At the same time, they don’t expect us to pick them up from the airport, either.

I am a bit traditional. If someone is spending the money to come fly to my city to see me, I should pick up and drop off, or pay for their cab. We have had a candid conversation with our various friends about this, where I stated this, and they stated that their perspective was practical concerning time and juggling multiple responsibilities.

They said that we can all afford to take a cab or car-share. That is definitely true, but these folks seem to think that during college days when we were all scraping by, it was one thing to spend time on airport runs, but now that we can afford airport transportation, we have to choose where we spend our time wisely.