Ask Amy: Friendship fail leads to wedding worry

However, before wearing the same dress to this daughter’s wedding, you should carefully think it through and talk it over with the prospective bride.

Weddings last for part of a day, but the wedding photos last forever. Try to envision how you would perceive the pictures of each daughter’s wedding over time. Would you feel at all self-conscious — after the fact — about essentially looking exactly the same in the two sets of photos, taken at different occasions, a year apart?

You might be able to alter your look by adding a shawl or a dressy coat over your favorite dress.

Dear Amy: I’m writing in response to your answer to “Lost,” the granddaughter whose grandmother was now in hospice care but a rift in the family had many family members unaware of the grandmother’s status.

A very valuable resource is the hospice program. All hospices are required to have both social workers and bereavement counselors. Reaching out to them (this can be done through the nurse or directly through the hospice program) can be of immense help to navigate the pending loss for all family members.