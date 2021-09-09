Ask Amy: Friendship falters over bungled gift

Amy, I am not finished with them! In fact, I was about six-weeks pregnant when she asked for her clothes back.

I wasn’t ready to tell her I was pregnant again.

This request was the last straw. I told her how much her request upset me, and I returned the clothes to her.

I haven’t been able to talk to her since, despite her calls.

Am I being overly sensitive about this? I feel like this has permanently affected our relationship.

Should I have an open and honest conversation with her about this, and let her know that I’m not sure this is something that I can move past?

I would greatly appreciate an outsider’s perspective. — B

Dear B: So far, this friend of yours has done all of the talking and you have been forced to react and respond, repeatedly, to her obnoxious and insensitive behavior.

I hope this extremely painful loss in your life has helped to show you who your real friends are. She is not one of them.