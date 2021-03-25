Ask Amy: Friendship fracture breaks up the band

We were on the phone a few minutes ago and before she hung up I heard her call me a “dumb (expletive).

I don’t know what I did to cause her to say that, and my father isn’t any better.

I moved out because he constantly interrupted my baby’s sleep. He wouldn’t listen to me, and now he tries to guilt me about moving out.

I’m getting married soon and I don’t know if I want them there.

What do I do? – Struggling

Dear Struggling: You’re a mom now, and you want to raise your baby in a peaceful and respectful environment.

The first couple of years in your daughter’s life will be filled with lessons and discoveries for both of you. Given that your folks are not always positive influences, you will have to be careful and protective of your baby and yourself.

Understand, however, that grandchildren sometimes bring out very different qualities in people, and those parents who are harsh with you might be loving and kind toward your child.

You will need to watch their behavior and continue to make choices regarding contact. If they are abusive, you must stay away from them.