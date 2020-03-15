Ask Amy: Future stepmom doesn't want to create Cinderfella

This was a mistake; she is abrasive, pushy, and rude.

Whenever my two close friends (other members of the group) and I do something together, Fanny confronts us, drilling us about why she was not invited. When we have larger gatherings that are book group-based, we do invite her.

A member of the book group is planning a camping trip for a family occasion; several members are going because they have known this family for many years. When Fanny found out, she confronted the woman at the meeting, saying, "Is it a book group camping trip?" Then, Fanny invited herself and her two large dogs on the trip, to our dismay.

We don't want her in the group anymore, and she is not welcome on the trip. How should we handle this? -- Mean in Minnesota

Dear Mean?: Because you invited Fanny into the group, you must politely hold the door for her exit. You say, "Fanny, I'm so sorry, but this is not working out. Because you are such a divisive member of the book group, I'm going to have to ask you to step aside. I'm very sorry, but this isn't a good fit."