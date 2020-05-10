Ask Amy: Gay servicemember worries about family bond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: I came out as gay to my parents when I was 28. I'm living on my own, after serving in the military.

My parents (who have always been deeply conservative) did not accept my sexuality well, calling me "disgusting" and "sinful." In fact, they froze me out for two years while I was stationed overseas, unwilling to talk or discuss or to even agree to disagree with me, despite my efforts to reach out to them.

I've recently finished my time in the military and am back in the U.S. My parents have contacted me. I've spoken with them and we've reached a sort of middle ground, but they still don't seem comfortable talking to me, due to the fact that I am gay.

It took a long time, but I have tried to forgive them for the way they have treated me, and now that there is contact, I admit I don't feel the desire to keep a close relationship with them in my life.

I'm looking at marriage in the next year, and I haven't told them about it because I'm afraid of how they'll react.

Is it OK to keep my distance, forgive, and walk away, or do I owe it to the familial bonds to try and keep the relationship going? -- Trying to do Right