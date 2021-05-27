Ask Amy: Gran wonders whether to allow pot smoking

Dear Gran: If you’re a crabby old biddy, then maybe your granddaughter is a spoiled little baby.

My point is that if you’re old enough to smoke pot freely at your grandparents’ house, then you’re also old enough to make your own case directly to Grammy and Pop Pop, instead of making your mommy do it.

In states where pot use is legal, 21 is the legal age to use it. Your granddaughter is underage.

If your daughter asked you if it would be OK for your granddaughter and her boyfriend to sit on the lanai and drink rum and cokes during their visit, you would say, “No — of course not” because they are not of legal age.

Prescriptions for medical marijuana have been relatively easier to obtain since the pandemic and the opening of telehealth; some companies are offering “weed cards” through a completely online process with their own virtual physicians prescribing — although underage applicants would still need an “adult” to give permission and participate in the process.

If this couple decides to use pot during their visit with you, then they are either going to have to use (less conspicuous) edibles to treat their medical conditions, or — yes — “sneak around.”