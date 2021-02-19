Ask Amy: Guest’s choice to post wedding video upsets couple

Dear Amy: My husband and I were married last month.

This was a very small wedding with only 25 people. We had been waiting for this day for over 10 years!

I am upset that one of my new sisters-in-law took it upon herself to not only record the entire ceremony on video on her phone but one hour into the reception, she posted the whole ceremony on Facebook.

She knows we have been off of FB for years. We don’t like to share our business on social media, and her FB account is not exactly private, either.

By the time I was finally notified of this, our wedding video had had over 800 views.

I told her to please take it down from Facebook, and her only reply was “Done.”

She has not had any interaction with me at all since then.

My other sister-in-law wants the passcode from my photographer to ALL of our wedding pictures, as she wants to print photos of her and her siblings.

I told her we have not even printed our album yet, so I am not giving access to OUR pictures, which we paid quite a bit of money for.