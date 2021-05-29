Ask Amy: Hopeful bride wonders about ‘shacking up’

You can write to your friend: “We’re so happy that ‘Adele’s’ wedding has been rescheduled, but unfortunately, we won’t be able to attend. This last year has taken a lot out of us, and we just can’t make the trip, I’m afraid. We’re so sorry, and hope you have a wonderful celebration.”

Send the couple a nice gift, along with a personal note sharing your regrets.

Dear Amy: I loved your pithy advice to “Heartbroken,” whose no-account, two-timing guy continued to jerk her around: “Block his number, and then raise your standards.”

Wow! I wonder if she will follow this excellent and simple advice. — A Fan

Dear Fan: Sometimes, the responses just write themselves.

“Heartbroken” might not follow my advice, but the light might go on for another reader.

