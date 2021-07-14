Ask Amy: Hot and dusty traveler has to beg for water

Manipulation only works if you allow yourself to be manipulated.

Dear Amy: The letter from “Blank Slate Mom,” who’d had her parental rights terminated, was one of the saddest I’ve read in a long time.

You calling her an “inadequate parent” was piling on – and totally obnoxious.

Dear Upset: The reason I called this mother “inadequate,” was because in her question, she claimed that she wasn’t “an inadequate mother.” However, abandoning your young child and moving several states away is the very definition of “inadequate,” and I wanted to make that clear.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com.

