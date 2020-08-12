Ask Amy: Husband patrols wife’s feelings

You two should talk about the way you communicate, and you should both make changes, in order to shift your dynamic. A couples counselor could definitely help.

Dear Amy: I have a friend who very recently exited a toxic relationship. Recently, she told me that she’s “talking” with the same person.

I’m not sure this is healthy for her, but I don’t know how to approach the topic. Is it even my place to question her? I don’t know what to do. — Concerned Friend

Dear Concerned: As a friend, you can truthfully reflect back some of the things you witnessed during her relationship: “This person wasn’t nice to you. You didn’t seem to feel good about yourself. I worried about you when you were together.”

Regardless of how she responds or reacts, I hope you will hang in there with her. If she falls into this relationship again, she will need your friendship.

Dear Amy: “Upset” wrote to you about her parents’ risky choices during the pandemic. They lived 3000 miles away and seemed to be going out and meeting with friends, and she was extremely worried about them.