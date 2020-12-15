Ask Amy: Husband’s daily pot use makes wife smolder

Dear Amy: My husband of 20 years smokes pot every day, and I hate it.

I’ve always hated the idea of smoking anything – cigarettes or pot.

Lately, (because of the pandemic) his pot use has ramped up and now the house smells like weed.

I’ve told him that I don’t like being surrounded by the smell of marijuana inside our house.

He says I’m hung up on the stigma of it. Maybe so, but he’s always known I am not OK with this.

For a long time, he hid his pot use from me and was not doing it at home, but now he works from home because of the pandemic, and so I’m bombarded with it. We have children, and I don’t want them to be OK with the idea of daily drug use. Am I overreacting and being judgmental? I don’t think so. What do you think? — Smoked Out

Dear Smoked Out: According to the CDC, second-hand smoke from marijuana carries some of the same risks as cigarette smoke. You have the right to live in a smoke-free environment, and to maintain one for your children.