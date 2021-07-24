Ask Amy: Husband’s secret could make for awkward vacation

I insisted that she get counseling, and she became a lot less irritable when she started taking antidepressants.

We remained together and were a devoted couple until she died of cancer two years ago.

While you did your usual admirable job of responding to “Don’t Ask Me” in the terms in which she presented her problem, I’d suggest that whenever someone complains of irritability, you should note that it’s one of the most overt symptoms of depression in many people. — Tim

Dear Tim: Thank you so much for your thoughtful and helpful note.

I love to hear from people who have found workable solutions to their own problems.

