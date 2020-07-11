Ask Amy: Husband’s secret online friendship ends abruptly

My husband and I are retired and are comfortably well-off. There is nothing that we need or want that we can’t get for ourselves.

However, our granddaughter sends us gift cards for things that we don’t want or would not get for ourselves.

To me, that is akin to robbing Peter to pay Paul.

The last time she sent me something, I wrote to her and asked her not to send us anything of monetary value. A card or a Zoom call would be more than enough to make us happy.

We are also very old and try to go out as little as possible until there is a vaccine for the virus.

Well, she has just sent my husband a Father’s Day card for $25 to spend at Starbucks. He doesn’t want it.

I have sent it back to her and asked her again not to send us such gifts.

I am sure that I am hurting her feelings and I don’t know what to do about it.

Do you have any suggestions about how better to handle this? — Grands

Dear Grands: You are so generous — and your granddaughter obviously appreciates it very much. She is trying, in her way, to thank you and reciprocate.