Ask Amy: In-law might bring a stowaway virus on her visit (copy)

Please, be honest with her! Reach out to her, saying, “Mom and great-uncle Joe seem to be recovering from their health emergencies. I have to be honest with you; this has been a very rough time. Why haven’t you been in touch before now?”

Dear Amy: Like so many others, I found out about a half-sister after a relative did their DNA profile.

We’ve met and she is very nice.

I was 9 when my mother took a six-month “business trip.”

I still remember this time. Abandoned and scared feelings were brushed off by the family members I was living with. I’m 66 years old, and those feelings persist to this day.

Be careful with those tests. It changed the way I see myself and family. – Been There

Dear Been There: I’m highlighting these DNA discovery stories so readers can see the variety of experiences people have when confronted with this news.

