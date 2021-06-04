Ask Amy: In-laws bully family members

What ideas do you have for addressing a betrayal that I only know about through our kids? – Hurting Husband

Dear Husband: First, I think you should pat yourself on the back for raising children who will stand up for others. Your kids are also of the ages where (in my opinion) spending time with their grandparents should be optional.

You don’t note whether the kids swore you to secrecy, but they were involved in a family incident that included their mother and you. They handled it, and then they told you about it, because now they want you to handle it, too.

This dynamic involves your entire family, and you have a responsibility to discuss it with your wife.

If your kids said to you, “We don’t like the way our grandparents treat us, but please don’t say anything to Mom,” you should have responded, “Whatever hurts you, hurts me. But I cannot keep this from your mother, because we are a team.”

Yes, your wife should defend you. There should be clear consequences for anyone treating you or your children with disrespect.