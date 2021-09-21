Ask Amy: Insecure wife blames herself for insecurity

I also worry that she would be hurt if we didn’t choose her.

However, my husband is nervous about her lack of experience, and I worry that if we disagreed in this transaction, it would hurt our friendship.

What do you think we should do? — BFF in the West

Dear BFF: The outcome here is somewhat dependent on your various temperaments. Is your friend organized and unflappable? Are you and your husband able to tolerate frustration calmly? Does “Terri” have good reviews from other clients?

I think you should use your friend as your agent, with some caveats.

Because she is your friend and knows you very well, she will likely work extremely hard to show you properties and work as your advocate during the process.

If you and your husband agree to use her, you should both be extremely candid in advance. Tell her, “We’d like to use you as our agent, but purchasing a home can be a very stressful experience, and we want to make sure that all of us get through it with the best outcome. We will be very honest with you and want to make sure that the three of us can communicate well in this business-mode, even if we’re frustrated or confused.”