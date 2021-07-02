Ask Amy: Introvert needs meeting and dating practice

You’ve already said “no” to a lengthy stay, and you should stand firm.

One way to feel less guilty would be to find ways to be more supportive to your daughter.

You mention having three grandchildren, two of whom are in crisis right now. What about the third grandchild? Taking that child to stay with you for part of the summer might take some of the pressure off of the household, as well as giving that child a respite from the drama at home.

Dear Amy: “C” was an older woman who was tired of waiting for her longtime fiancé to marry her. She was trying to think of various ways to pressure him into marriage.

I wish you had suggested that she should just be happy living together. Marriage isn’t for everyone; it obviously is not for her guy. – Happily Cohabiting

Dear Cohabiting: I genuinely believe that it is impossible to convince someone to “just be happy” when they are fixated on a particular outcome.

I did say to “C” that the only way to solve this was to resolve her own feelings about it – and not control her guy.

