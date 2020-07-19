Ask Amy: It’s time to bring a U-Haul to this relationship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I have been a widow for almost 13 years. My husband was only 32 when he died. We were together for 16 years, and had two children (who are now 24 and 16).

Unfortunately, my husband cheated on me more than once. I was devastated over the infidelity. I never had closure.

I moved to a new home three years ago, and I started dating my neighbor.

He is nine years older than I. He was married for over 30 years, and his wife ended the marriage.

Things between us went way too fast. I literally slept at his house just about every night for almost a year.

He started drinking, and his drinking has become a problem.

He expressed his love for another woman, and his sexual interest in two other women. That put a big strain on our relationship.

I'm very much in love with him and want to move forward, but he said he's not ready for that, and doesn’t know if he ever will be.

He knows I have insecurities because of my husband.

He tells me I push too much. I think he is pushing me away.

Am I wasting my time? -- Lost in Love