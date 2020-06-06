Ask Amy: Long-distance contact amplifies in-law issues

How can we keep the relationship with my mother-in-law, but also firmly tell her to stop dictating to us how to live our lives and what to believe in? — Enough of Dictatorship

Dear Enough: If being religious is a core value for your mother-in-law, she will quite naturally visit and revisit this topic with her son.

Because you two live overseas and are communicating via videoconferencing and telephone, some of her clutching and attempts to control will be amplified. This might be because she is anxious and lonely, but I have also noticed that one aspect of long-distance communicating is that it can be challenging to come up with things to talk about.

You two should come up with topics to discuss with her; keep a list on a notepad near your laptop. Think of stories and recipes to share, and let her help you make little decisions – “We’re looking at these two kinds of tile for the bathroom – which do you like best?”

Your husband should ponder and practice some responses that might reassure his mother, without encouraging her toward discussions he does not want to have. “OK, Mom, I realize this is important to you. I’ll let you know if anything changes for me. Let’s talk about something else, OK?”