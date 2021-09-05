Ask Amy: Long-married hubby really wants out

Someone pulled up the girl’s account and we all viewed the photos.

She is indeed a lovely little girl, and my friend reports that the mom believes she’s on her way to fame and fortune.

For the record, I think “influencer” is a ridiculous career aspiration, but if an adult wants to spend all their time posing for photos and posting them online, that’s their business. However, this girl is 11 or 12 years old.

The account information includes the girl’s full name. Some of the photos look like typical child-modeling stuff, but others show her wearing heavy makeup and posing in leotards and skimpy clothing.

What I find most disturbing are the hashtags, which look to me like pedophile bait: #childmodel, #preteen, #beautifultween, #blondetween, etc.

This doesn’t look like a kid showing off on Instagram; these are all professional photos, and it seems pretty clear that this account is managed by mom. I don’t know this woman well, and I’m pretty sure that if I were to contact her to say hey, I think this is icky and irresponsible, she would not take it well.