Ask Amy: Loyalty points don’t come with freelance work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I did some contract work for a large corporation for three months last year, helping them to finish a large project. Two weeks after starting there, I received a better offer from another company. This offer had the possibility of going full time. I turned the offer down because I had already made a commitment, and my boss would’ve been in a bind if I had left. I told my boss about this and she thanked me for sticking around. People praised my work and my boss gave me a favorable review.

Months later I applied for a full-time position with her company in another department, but I couldn’t get past the human resources screener. My former boss ignored my emails asking her about this position, as well as my request to use her as a reference. Out of all the people I worked with at her company, she’s the only one who refused a LinkedIn connection.

Should I send her an email, asking what’s going on, and why the change of attitude?

I’ve had other situations where I’ve received a better offer shortly after starting a new job, but loyalty is important to me and I always honor my commitments. It’s a shame that others don’t reciprocate. — The Contractor