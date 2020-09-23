Ask Amy: Man is too resigned to nights on the couch

You (and your wife) should read, “The Relationship Cure: A 5 Step Guide to Strengthening Your Marriage, Family, and Friendships,” by John Gottman and Joan DeClaire (2002, Harmony).

Dear Amy: My husband of 12 years (in his 50s), suddenly stopped using deodorant.

He thinks (I believe) that showering and using soap is enough. It is NOT.

I have tried gentle nudges, etc., but am frustrated (we sleep in the same bed) and plain embarrassed to be close to him when we are in public together.

I purchased a clinical-strength deodorant for him a year ago that is still unopened.

Prior to the pandemic, he was a big hugger. Now, mostly shares elbow bumps. This problem has been going on for over a year now.

Short of moving out, I do not know what to do. There would have been no second date had I known this would happen. — Frustrated

Dear Frustrated: Please don’t say that you would actually contemplate moving out of the household, rather than risk having a conversation with your husband about his hygiene.