Ask Amy: Man’s presence in porn video worries ex-friend

I just feel like it would be weird to email her out of the blue with this really bad news. Plus, she will definitely shoot the messenger.

I would want someone to tell me, but I also don’t talk to her. I don’t want to be dragged into her wild drama or somehow get blamed for this.

I just don’t want to see this ruin her life. — Upset and Worried

Dear Upset: The person to contact is the person who is actually in the video, not his wife. It doesn’t seem to have occurred to you to do that.

Why should his behavior harm her reputation, and how can she alter or fix what he has done? (It shouldn’t, and she can’t.)

So far, this video has been shared through a mutual friend; don’t attempt to solve this problem by spreading it further, and don’t involve more people. Put this information into the hands of the person who has the greatest incentive (and the responsibility) to deal with it.

If this was uploaded without his (and the other person’s), knowledge and permission, then – yes – he should contact the site’s administrator and insist that it be removed.Dear Amy: I am irritated with both my husband and 22-year-old daughter.