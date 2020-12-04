Ask Amy: Man wants to pass through the ‘friend zone’

I’m not worried about running out of women to date, but think I’m getting things wrong.

Any thoughts? — Always a Groomsman

Dear Groomsman: I think you might be misunderstanding the whole “friends become lovers” storyline. Yes, it’s great when Harry and Sally can have a slow-burning friendship that gradually ignites into a great love. But this is not necessarily the norm. “Lovers become friends” is how many couples experience the dynamic.

The most important relationship you will ever have is the one you have with yourself.

When you “work on yourself,” your goal should be to find new ways to experience the satisfaction (and joy) of liking – and loving – the man you are, with or without a partner.

When you’re ready, the way to meet a potential partner is to put yourself out there – telling friends and family members that you’d like to be fixed up, and, of course, using technology to match with women who are also looking. You should use these meetups to continue to thoughtfully work on yourself. We are all works-in-progress, and the work is never done.