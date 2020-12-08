Ask Amy: Mentally ill family member struggles in silence

Dear No “Loony”: When people make a deeply insensitive remark — or a slur — the appropriate response is to react honestly to it, either in the moment or later on, once you’ve caught your breath.

Retreating into an angry silence may be the norm in your family, but it is not useful. Changing this one thing about how you respond to things that hurt you might be good for you, and would definitely be useful to them.

Their terminology and attitude toward people with mental illness is both unfortunate and obsolete. Your family members were repeating slurs and stories from 70 years ago, using language that was commonly used at that time.

If you are able, reach out and tell them something along these lines: “I had never heard those stories from Grandpa’s service in WWII before. Honestly, though, calling a hospital a ‘loony bin’ is a terrible thing to say. I was shocked when I heard people using that term. People who have mental illness are not ‘loony’, and they don’t spend time in a ‘bin,’ any more than people who have cancer do. I feel it is important to let you know that.”

My suggested script does not refer to your own experience in hospitals, which I sense hews to your family’s style.