Ask Amy: #Metoo movement inspires big question

Dear Haunted: Before wrestling with your binary choice (Potentially “destroy what is left of his life” vs: forgive him,) you should immediately seek professional help to handle your relived response to your long-ago trauma.

A therapist could help you to process this episode in your life, sort out the power dynamic and how it has affected you, and review your options now. To find a therapist, you can check the American Psychological Association’s psychologist locator database (locator.apa.org), or get a referral from your physician, or a friend.

If this man physically abused you, you should check your state’s statute of limitations regarding the option of reporting him to the police.

You should also contact a lawyer and discuss the option of suing him for whatever damage this relationship might have done to your career, as well as the physical and subsequent emotional distress you’re experiencing now.

Discuss all of these options with a counselor in order to make decisions that benefit you, enable you to heal, and help you to move on.

Dear Amy: My daughter is getting married and I want to know the etiquette behind the bridal shower. Who is supposed to host it?