Ask Amy: Mom’s harsh reactions might reveal depression

She then typically follows with, “Since I couldn’t make it this week, I’ll plan to come sleep over next week.”

We live just over an hour away from her, so she knows that she’s welcome to sleep over. However, it annoys me when she cancels, because my children look forward to her coming, and I often cook a special meal, ready our spare room, or prepare for her in other ways.

It also bothers me that she doesn’t feel the need to apologize. So, I have decided not to answer her texts when she is canceling. However, recently she let me know that she thinks it’s rude of us not to respond to her change-of-plans texts.

Am I wrong here? Is there any polite and respectful way to respond to her? — Disappointed DIL

Dear Disappointed: I agree with you that you are owed a more polite acknowledgment. I agree with your MIL that you should respond to her texts.

Demonstrate polite communication. When she bluntly cancels, you should respond: “That’s a shame! The kids and I will be disappointed, but thank you for letting me know. We’ll hope to see you next week.”

In the future, you should let her know that, unless it’s an emergency, you’d really appreciate more notice when she changes her plans.