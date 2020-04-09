Ask Amy: Mom wonders if boyfriend is too feminine

This is from the Health and Human Service’s (HHS.gov) website: “The HIPAA Privacy Rule protects the individually identifiable health information about a decedent for 50 years following the date of death of the individual.” This covers identifiable health information; professionals might run with this, through an (over)abundance of caution.

I completely agree with you that referring to a loved-one’s body as “the remains” is cold, hurtful, and upsetting. I’m sorry this happened to you.

Dear Amy: A recent response to “Lea, in Santa Cruz, CA” explored the stigma of adults living with their parents.

The stigma is not so much of living WITH your parents, as much as it is leeching off the parents.

The adult living in the parent’s basement caring only for their own needs is judged completely differently than an adult who is working and paying rent and contributing to the household. — Been There

Dear Been There: Yes, I completely agree.

