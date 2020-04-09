Ask Amy: Mom wonders if boyfriend is too feminine

Dear Amy: I recently lost my life partner of 40 years, as well as my last sibling (my beloved sister).

In each instance, at the hospitals and mortuaries in different states each were referred to as “the body” or even worse: “the remains.”

Is this coldness something new? Why couldn’t they say the name of the person?

I hope people in these fields will take notice and pass the word. — Still Grieving

Dear Grieving: I am so sorry you have endured these painful losses. My own experience with death is that the experience really heightens awareness and sensitivity to many interactions surrounding loss.

One reason to use this impersonal terminology would be because many people are known by a different name than is on their death certificate. If your life partner was named “James,” but was known to family members by his middle name, “Thomas,” referring to him by the wrong name would be upsetting.

And professionals might not always know the relationship of the person they are addressing to the deceased. For instance, referring to your partner as your “husband” might have been incorrect.