Ask Amy: Mother needs a border wall

I wish she would find a therapist instead of me to talk to about this.

What would you advise? — Exhausted Mom

Dear Exhausted: You say that you have repeatedly explained the course you are following regarding your daughter’s health.

You don’t say that you have told your mother that you won’t discuss this with her at all.

Building a boundary is sometimes like putting up a picket fence — you install it, slat by slat. And sometimes, building a boundary is like lowering a garage door: You say what you are going to do, and then you do it. And then you keep doing it — calmly — until the person catches on. In your case, you would be trying to retrain your mother away from what you claim is her “obsession” with your daughter’s weight.

Be aware that if you really lowered the boom, you wouldn’t be able to vent to your mother or use her as a sounding board. This requires discipline on your part.