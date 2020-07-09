Ask Amy: Mother worries about daughter’s rage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I have a 24-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son. I’ve raised them on my own.

The two of them are like night and day.

My son is extremely kind, does anything for me, and treats me with love and respect.

My daughter is always very rude. She starts arguments with both her brother and with me over nothing. She puts the blame on everyone else and refuses to talk about it. I can ask her what time it is, and she will be convinced that I yelled at her.

I love her so much, but I avoid even talking to her because I can’t stand the constant conflict. I worry that if she is like this to others she will live a very lonely life. I’ve even tried writing a letter, hoping she would try to understand I’m not ever trying to argue with her.

I’m at my wits’ end.