Ask Amy: Neighbors might be ‘What About Bob-ing’

If you have regrets, you should reach out again and see if there is a way to repair this break, or to see if you can achieve the closure that you seem to need.

Dear Amy: I just read the letter from “Bewildered” — the couple who did DNA testing, and both found out that they had half-siblings.

My niece (my only brother’s daughter) and I also did this a couple of years ago and much to our astonishment it came back that WE were half-siblings!

As that was not even possible (my sister-in-law didn't even meet my Dad until she was six months pregnant!), I would just like to caution people to not always believe in these test results (although we did have a good laugh about it)! – No Longer Bewildered

Dear No Longer: Your story cries out for a reference from the movie “Chinatown” – “My sister, my niece, my sister, my niece!”

