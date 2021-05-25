Ask Amy: Overwhelmed person struggles to be heard

Dear Amy: I can’t make people understand what I need. I say: “This is what I need,” but they don’t understand. My friends aren’t apathetic, but they seem to lack empathy for me.

At different times this year, I have said, “I’m overwhelmed, I can’t keep working this hard.” My colleagues, who I know like me, said, “Just keep going.”

These same people then came to me and said, “We have to watch out for ‘Julie’ (another co-worker) — she might need help.”

In cases like this, we would help the colleague who was stressed by taking some of her burdens from her.

At the same time, I would think, “I just told you I need help. Why won’t you help me?” Later, a co-worker said to me, “You’re the only one of us who is always OK, and always happy.”

It felt so unfair. I had literally told that person, several times: “I’m not OK. I’m overwhelmed. I’m not happy.”

The other day I felt fragile and sad. I said to my romantic partner, who loves me, “I need affection today.”

He let me wilt over the course of the day. Later I said to him, “I thought you were going to love me extra today” and he laughed, like I was joking.