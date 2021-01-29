Ask Amy: Parents fret over daughter’s married surname

Dear Amy: Our 28-year-old daughter recently became engaged to a wonderful young man. We couldn’t be happier for them. They plan to marry in two years after they complete their graduate degrees.

So, what could go wrong?

His parents are adamant that our daughter take her fiance’s last name when they are married. She already has research papers published with her current name, and she likes her name and doesn’t want to change it.

To his credit, her fiance has told his parents that she’s not changing it and that’s that.

Nevertheless, they continue to bring up the issue. They claim that people will think their son and our daughter are divorced if they have different names. More hurtfully, they say that this young couple won’t be a “real” family without the same last name, as if sharing the same name or same religion or ethnicity is more important than the love, understanding, and support for each other that should be the heart of a family.

Our daughter feels that she is disappointing his parents, and she has begun to feel uncomfortable around them. This is a sad way to begin what will be a long personal relationship.