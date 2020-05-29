Ask Amy: Parents ponder daughter's prison contact

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: My husband and I have raised our granddaughter, “Allie,” since she was 3 years old. We adopted her a few years ago. She is now 13. Her biological mother (our daughter) got into drugs, alcohol, and stealing to support her habit. She has stolen and betrayed us and other family members, has been in jail many times and is currently in prison for the second time. When she is incarcerated, she always writes letters to us saying how badly she has messed up, how terrible her life is, and asking for forgiveness — but the main point is to ask us to send money and items to make her time easier.

Each time she is released she quickly falls back into her old cycle. This has been going on for 20 years.

Her last letter also contained a letter for Allie — asking her to write and send pictures.

I did not show this to Allie, but now I’m wondering if I should. I have tried to spare her the sordid details, and say that her

mom has mental

problems.

Allie is well-adjusted, has friends, and does well in school.

She occasionally becomes very tearful and sad that she doesn’t have a “normal” mom (her father has never been in the picture).