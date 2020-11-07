Ask Amy: Parents pressure sister to intervene in affair

Dear Amy: My younger sister is 20 years old, and lives with her boyfriend. This is a crisis for my religious parents. They believe her boyfriend is a “bad influence,” and that my sister needs to be rescued from him. They say that because I’m her sister, I should talk to her about it.

Now, they’re guilt-tripping me, saying that I don’t care about her.

What my parents do NOT know is that my sister began the affair with her boyfriend while he was still married, with two pre-school-aged kids at home.

I do not want to tell my parents these details. But I’m having a hard time dealing with their lifelong belief that my sister needs to be coddled.

My sister has always been very good at looking out for Number One.

How can I subtly let my parents know it’s ridiculous to view her as someone who needs to be rescued? — No Longer My Sister’s Keeper

Dear No Longer: You don’t need to be subtle with your folks. You should tell them, “I think my sister is trying to live her own life. This is what she wants. She is making her own choices. If you want to talk to her, you should get in touch with her to tell her how you feel.”