Ask Amy: Parents wonder how to get teens to pitch in

If you’ve been babying them or waiting on them and now expect them to pitch in out of gratitude — forget that. Guilt doesn’t work with most teens. They could watch you work your fingers to the bone and still wonder why you hadn’t cut the crust off of their sandwich.

Show them how to do their own laundry and post written instructions over the machines. If they don’t have any clean clothes to wear — too bad.

You and your husband should draw up a short list of weekly chores. You can ask them to each choose one to do. If they can’t agree (or refuse), then you should assign them.

If one of your kids agrees to take the trash to the curb, and you remind him (one time), and he still doesn’t do it, let it sit until next week. If he still doesn’t do it, then you should very calmly not pay for his phone or his allowance (“You forget, I forget.”).

Notice and praise them when they’ve met expectations: “That takes a lot off my plate. Thank you!”