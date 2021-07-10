Ask Amy: Partners are feeling the heat … differently

Dear Amy: My partner and I are two middle-aged men that met each other later in life.

One of us (me) loves air conditioning, especially since most of the places I’ve lived in my life lacked it. My partner doesn’t like air conditioning, and only uses it when it’s blistering hot outside.

When I moved into his house, I paid for the installation of central air conditioning. He paid for the solar panels on the roof, which more than covers the electricity we use.

But we seem to fight constantly over the thermostat setting. He’s cold when I set it to my preferred temperature, I’m hot when he sets it to his.

I say it’s easier for him to throw on a flannel shirt and a pair of sweatpants than it is for me to suffer the indignity of walking around the house in my underwear.

It seems a bit petty to complain about it since, otherwise, we are very compatible, but we can’t seem to find a happy place in this conflict.

Can you think of an equitable way to solve this problem? – Sweating in San Diego