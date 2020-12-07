Ask Amy: Partying right now could yield unhealthy surprises

Should I risk ruining the surprise by letting my brother know in advance that we can’t come? — Worried Bro

Dear Bro: NO one should be planning ANY kind of group gathering right now. Your brother-in-law knows this, and he will likely either have to cancel or change his plans – or he will go ahead with them, but without you and your family. Do not equivocate. Do not draw this out. Tell him that you won’t be able to make it to this celebration. State mandates, a baby on the way, quarantine, your family’s health and safety — how many reasons do you need? (These are all reasons, by the way, not excuses.)

The way to deliver a polite RSVP is to respond promptly and to convey your genuine regret at missing the event.

Try this: “My wife and I have gone back and forth many times because we would really love to be able to come, but we just can’t make it happen. We’d like to send a bottle of champagne to the group, so we’ll see if we can get something delivered to the venue.”