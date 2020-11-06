Ask Amy: Political differences impact a father’s bequest

I struggle to answer because I think that what I’m doing the rest of the day is no one’s business but mine.

How do I politely answer without offending the asker? And what is the intent of asking such a question? — Perplexed and Private

Dear Perplexed: This question is an icebreaker, a conversation starter AND something else entirely. The “something else” is sending you off into the world with a question, versus the old standby: “Have a nice day!”

I agree that the question is awkward. It seems like a social “throwaway,” and yet it is so specific that it puts you in a jam. And do you have to answer?

Please understand that these people are not trying to pry into your private life. Like all of us, they are plugging along during a global pandemic. Many people yearn for connection, even if that connection is glancing. These various employees may be aware that some of their clients and customers are a little starved for conversation, and this is a way to nudge one along.

A polite answer would be: “Oh, same old, same old. I hope you have a nice rest of your day.”