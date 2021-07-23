Ask Amy: Post-divorce disclosure brings about dilemma

There is no need to shame, blame, or push this – you could tell your ex (using a neutral tone) that this has been on your mind lately and that you think he should consider disclosing it to your sons.

(Obviously, if your ex is frightening or dangerous and if this contact would put you at risk, you should not do so, but if all you really fear is your own discomfort at being told to mind your own business, then you might risk it.)

However, given the remoteness of the situation (your ex told you after you were divorced, he doesn’t seem to have met this son or had any contact with him, and you don’t have verification that this is true), I believe you should leave any actual disclosure up to him.

Dear Amy: I loved your reply to “Unwanted Black Sheep,” who was always an afterthought to her in-laws.

You suggested sending her husband and kids off to the in-laws and staying home with the dog.

Sixty years ago, when our twins were babies, every time my parents had friends or relatives stop in, my mother would call and ask us to bring the twins over so so-and-so could see them.

One day I sent my husband and the babies over and stayed home with our older son.